We’re Down To The Sweet 16 Of The Best Sports Video Game Tournament

#NCAA Tournament
03.28.17 16 mins ago

Uproxx Sports

We’ve come together to whittle our way down to the Sweet 16 of the best sports video games of all-time. Outside a few upsets in the second round of the tournament (goodbye, Madden ’05), this looks like the best representation of our original 64 games. One thing that must be addressed is Links 386 Golf getting more votes than any other game in the entire competition. We’re not saying Russians are meddling in this incredibly pure voting process, but Russians are probably meddling in this incredibly pure voting process.

The sports editorial team is very concerned.

Or, maybe there’s a large group of PC golfers out there, nostalgic for their favorite game from the ’90s. It’s hard to say. We have various non-partisan agencies looking into this situation.

Beyond the outlier that is Links, who is going up against behemoth Tiger Woods 2005, these titles are all monsters of their respective categories. As expected, NFL 2K5 has moved on, as has WWF No Mercy and Tony Hawk 2. Now, who will make it into the final eight?

TAGSNCAA Tournamentvideo games
