With March Madness comes a sort of bracket lust only be satisfied with tournaments that have nothing to do with college basketball. So, we are asking you: what is the best sports video game of all time?

To organize this field of 64 in a way that makes some sense, we’ve narrowed them down to different categories — the left side of the bracket will be the 32 games from the major American professional sports, the right side is everything else.

Up first, the 32 ‘major sports’ video games. Come back tomorrow to vote on the 32 non-traditional games. Next week, we will cut the field in half based on the result and move onto round 2.

Big Four Sports Bracket

The Basketball and Football Region