The Best Sports Video Game Tournament, Round 1: Major Sports

03.15.17 1 hour ago

Uproxx Sports

With March Madness comes a sort of bracket lust only be satisfied with tournaments that have nothing to do with college basketball. So, we are asking you: what is the best sports video game of all time?

To organize this field of 64 in a way that makes some sense, we’ve narrowed them down to different categories — the left side of the bracket will be the 32 games from the major American professional sports, the right side is everything else.

Up first, the 32 ‘major sports’ video games. Come back tomorrow to vote on the 32 non-traditional games. Next week, we will cut the field in half based on the result and move onto round 2.

Big Four Sports Bracket

The Basketball and Football Region

uproxx

Around The Web

TAGSMarch MadnessNCAA Tournamentvideo games
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP