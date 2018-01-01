The Buffalo Bills Ended Their 17-Year Playoff Drought And Twitter Lost Its Mind

The Buffalo Bills qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 1999 on Sunday when they beat the Miami Dolphins on the road and then watched the Cincinnati Bengals win in a wild comeback over the Baltimore Ravens to knock them out of a playoff spot.

All the meaningful games happened at 4 p.m. on Sunday, which meant Bills fans watched Buffalo eek out a 22-16 win in Miami, then saw the dying moments of the Ravens/Bengals game. Cincinnati forced a Ravens punt and then went 90 yards for a touchdown with just over two minutes left, capped by a shocking Dalton throw to Tyler Boyd on 4th and 12 for a 49-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game.

It was a shocking finish to the regular season and one of euphoria for Bills fans, who have waited nearly two decades to see their team in the postseason. That meant a massive mess on Twitter as well. First of all, there’s the Bills team account begging for some help from the Bengals as the game came to a close.

