Getty Image

Donald Trump figuratively kicked off the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. Trump was in attendance, and while he was not expected to stop in the broadcast booth during the game or anything, he did take the field as the national anthem played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Whether it was because of his appearance on the field for the anthem or because of his general cameo at the game, Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough wasn’t happy that the President of the United States was in attendance. So Scarbrough said two words as Alabama took the field that did not leave any room for interpretation regarding his thoughts on Donald Trump.

A camera caught Scarbrough screaming “f*ck Trump,” offering a brief but passionate rebuttal of the president. Here’s a video of the incident, which obviously features some NSFW language.