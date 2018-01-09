Donald Trump figuratively kicked off the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. Trump was in attendance, and while he was not expected to stop in the broadcast booth during the game or anything, he did take the field as the national anthem played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Whether it was because of his appearance on the field for the anthem or because of his general cameo at the game, Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough wasn’t happy that the President of the United States was in attendance. So Scarbrough said two words as Alabama took the field that did not leave any room for interpretation regarding his thoughts on Donald Trump.
A camera caught Scarbrough screaming “f*ck Trump,” offering a brief but passionate rebuttal of the president. Here’s a video of the incident, which obviously features some NSFW language.
Such a brave person
He really is brave (or possibly stupid). He plays far ALABAMA–that is not a fanbase that is known for being tolerant of anything that is not of the flag-waving segment of society. If they win nothing will come of it but if they lose they will nail him to the gates of hell because they look to take their anger out on any and everybody when they lose a game.
He should’ve done it off camera via tweet from his residence, you know, like a real alpha
He can do whatever the hell he wants–I don’t give a fuck.
He must have read in Forbes this week that black unemployment is at a record low 6.8 right now, an all time best. As a fellow Liberal, I also prefer them jobless, entitled and on government cheese, so I would be mad too.
What a typical…
College educated human?
I feel bad for K dot after Disney neutered that performance. I wonder if that mic even had batteries in it
Meh, it’s not like he doesn’t play a game where asst coaches make more than University presidents and the players get dick from a money machine.