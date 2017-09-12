ESPN’s first ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast of the season was a night to remember for media critics. Beth Mowins was the first female broadcaster to cover a national TV game in decades and Rex Ryan was underwhelming in his first big spotlight as an ESPN commenter.

But ESPN Deportes broadcaster Sergio Dipp’s debut as an NFL sideline reporter stole the show on Monday night, first for being cringeworthy and awkward and later for being a heartwarming story of one man taking an L on the internet with dignity and grace.

Many people came to Dipp’s defense on Monday night and into Tuesday, and for good reason. He’s a Mexican-American broadcaster speaking English as a second language on national television. ESPN putting him in that position is one thing, but what Dipp was trying to do was certainly not easy.