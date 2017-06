Getty Image

Bob Stoops made the stunning decision on Wednesday to retire after 18 seasons as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman broke the news first, with Stoops confirming that he would announce his retirement, effective immediately, later in the afternoon.

Spoke with Bob Stoops. He confirms he is retiring as OU head coach. Team meeting to take pllace at 2:30. As first reported by @BerryTramel — Carey Murdock (@CareyWWLS) June 7, 2017

According to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, Stoops’ retirement isn’t health related or anything negative, but that he’s simply ready to live his life.