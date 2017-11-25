Bret Bielema Was Fired At Arkansas In Bizarre And Hasty Fashion

Getty Image

As the final week of the college football regular season approached, very few people were under the illusion that Bret Bielema would be the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks when the 2018 campaign begins. After all, Arkansas moved on from athletic director Jeff Long a few weeks ago, and in short, the writing was on the wall that Bielema would not survive.

However, the Razorbacks put up an impressive fight in a three-point loss to Missouri in the season finale, and that could have inspired at least some level of patience and respect for what Bielema was able to do down the stretch. Then, in the blink of an eye, it was over.