A Number Of Cleveland Browns Players Took A Knee During The National Anthem Prior To A Preseason Game

#NFL
08.21.17 13 mins ago

On Monday, a handful of Cleveland Browns players dropped to one knee before the team took on the New York Giants. The group went behind their teammates who were standing on the sideline as the song played and formed a circle. Several other teammates gathered around the group and put their hands on those who knelt.

Jordan Zirm tweeted out a picture of the group, which shows that at least a dozen Browns either knelt or were standing with those who took a knee. The players who put their hands on their teammates in a show of support included rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and veteran punter Britton Colquitt.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSMONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLNATIONAL ANTHEMNFL

