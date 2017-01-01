Will Harbaugh Be The Rams' New Coach?

The Jets Scored On A Kickoff Because The Bills Made The Most Bills Mistake Ever

#NFL
01.01.17

Oh no, Bills. Not like this. Football teams make mistakes all the time, but this may be the most Bills mistake that we’ve ever seen.

The New York Jets were kicking off to Buffalo in the fourth quarter of the season finale for both teams. This is the most standard thing imaginable, so you’d think the Bills would know what to do when the ball bounced behind one of their return men. The ball then rolled into the end zone, and Buffalo’s return man, Mike Gillislee, must have thought that this meant the play was dead.

But the Jets, realizing that this isn’t how kickoffs worked, fell on the ball and scored a touchdown. Weird things always happen during these Week 17 without much on the line, but this is still mind-boggling.

