Cam Newton Addressed His Sexist Comments To A Reporter In A Video Apology

10.05.17 16 mins ago

Cam Newton finally apologized for his sexist comments toward a female football reporter late Thursday night, issuing a video apology on Twitter a day after he questioned a Charlotte Observer reporter’s question about wide receiver routes during a meeting with the media.

Pressure mounted on Thursday as sponsors condemned his words and even abandoned him, while many in the media criticized his comments as sexist and offensive.

Newton posted a video to Twitter late Thursday night that addressed his comments on Wednesday and said he “sincerely apologized” to anyone he offended.

“After careful thought I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” Newton said. “To be honest, that was not my intentions.”

