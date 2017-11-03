Christian McCaffrey Discusses His Love For ‘Call Of Duty’ And Being A Rookie In The NFL

#Call Of Duty #NFL
11.03.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been a whirlwind season for Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey. The Stanford product is on pace for 98 receptions on the season, which would place him in a tie for second in franchise history for receptions in a single season.

Off the field, McCaffrey has a passion for gaming, specifically Call Of Duty. Like many fans of the series, McCaffrey caught on early with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and hasn’t stopped going since. Also like most gamers, McCaffrey finds ways to get his gaming in whenever he gets the opportunity.

McCaffrey was recently a part of the beta test for the new Call of Duty: WWII. After the test, he became one of the main spokesmen for the game. He recently sat down with Uproxx and discuss what life is like as a rookie and how competitive multiplayer games get among NFL players.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Call Of Duty#NFL
TAGScall of dutyCall of Duty: WW2CAROLINA PANTHERSchristian mccaffreyNFL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP