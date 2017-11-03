Getty Image

It’s been a whirlwind season for Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey. The Stanford product is on pace for 98 receptions on the season, which would place him in a tie for second in franchise history for receptions in a single season.

Off the field, McCaffrey has a passion for gaming, specifically Call Of Duty. Like many fans of the series, McCaffrey caught on early with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and hasn’t stopped going since. Also like most gamers, McCaffrey finds ways to get his gaming in whenever he gets the opportunity.

McCaffrey was recently a part of the beta test for the new Call of Duty: WWII. After the test, he became one of the main spokesmen for the game. He recently sat down with Uproxx and discuss what life is like as a rookie and how competitive multiplayer games get among NFL players.