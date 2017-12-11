The Eagles Fear QB Carson Wentz Suffered A Torn ACL Against The Rams

Getty Image

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been one of the best stories of the 2017 NFL season. The young quarterback has been phenomenal in his second season, leading Philadelphia to a 10-2 record.

Wentz was having another tremendous game against the Rams on Sunday in a shootout with the likewise surprisingly good Rams, throwing for 291 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters. However, just prior to his fourth touchdown pass, Wentz took a massive shot to his knee diving for a touchdown that was negated by a penalty. He stayed in the game for two more plays, but then left for the locker room and the Eagles announced shortly after he would not return to the game with a knee injury.