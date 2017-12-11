The Eagles Fear QB Carson Wentz Suffered A Torn ACL Against The Rams

#Philadelphia Eagles #NFL
12.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been one of the best stories of the 2017 NFL season. The young quarterback has been phenomenal in his second season, leading Philadelphia to a 10-2 record.

Wentz was having another tremendous game against the Rams on Sunday in a shootout with the likewise surprisingly good Rams, throwing for 291 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters. However, just prior to his fourth touchdown pass, Wentz took a massive shot to his knee diving for a touchdown that was negated by a penalty. He stayed in the game for two more plays, but then left for the locker room and the Eagles announced shortly after he would not return to the game with a knee injury.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Eagles#NFL
TAGScarson wentzNFLPHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 3 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP