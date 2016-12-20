Was a security guard masturbating in front of cheerleaders at a San Diego Chargers game? The above video appears that one was. That guy is really cranking it, or he has a horrible itch. Deadspin got in touch with both Elite Security, which works games at Qualcomm Field, and the Chargers themselves, and both are looking into the alleged incident.

Statement from Elite Security: Elite has become aware of the social media post of inappropriate actions of an Elite staff member at Qualcomm Stadium on December 18th. Elite has employed thousands of people over the past 21 years, insists on the highest moral standards from our employees and regrets this isolated incident. Elite is currently investigating the incident and has no additional comment at this time.

Statement from the San Diego Chargers: We are aware of the disturbing actions of an Elite security staff member at Sunday’s game. We apologize to any fans who may have witnessed the incident. Elite Security is currently investigating the incident and has vowed to take immediate and appropriate action.

If you’re like me — there’s no way you’re like me — you spent 15 minutes watching the alleged masturbator and compared the field in that video to the one in Chargers highlights because part of you felt this was fake. Doesn’t it feel fake? Why is the zooming so tight? Why don’t we see the rest of the field? Why is the supposed security guard in the video so close to the boundary? How in the name of all things holy is no one screaming at this guy doing it in plain sight?