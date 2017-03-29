Getty Image

Now that the wonderful World Baseball Classic is over, the next time we’ll see a competitive baseball game in a non-Spring Training setting will be when the 2017 season begins on April 2. But before we get to that, let’s all learn about how Greg Maddux used to get away with peeing on Chipper Jones.

Maddux got mentioned in Jones‘ upcoming memoir, Ballplayer, which is due out in early April. The two were teammates with the Atlanta Braves for a decade, so you know that Jones has some great stories about the Hall of Fame right hander whose command and ability to throw strikes were unparalleled.

So far, we know one story, and it’s certainly something that Jones will never forget. Apparently, while the two would speak to one another in the shower, Maddux would do this thing where he’d relieve himself on his teammate.

Just read the new Chipper Jones memoir — it turns out there were some things going on in the Atlanta Braves shower pic.twitter.com/qRGgrqyDra — Sam Anderson (@shamblanderson) March 28, 2017

This is really gross and incredibly weird. Even weirder was the fact that Maddux had a thing for going to the bathroom on his teammates – SB Nation dug up an old article which said that Maddux liked to pee on rookies in the shower when he was in San Diego.

For a guy with a CPA’s demeanor, he has a sense of humor that a 12-year-old would envy. Maddux is a master of strategically timed nose picking, sidling up to an unsuspecting rookie in the shower and urinating on the kid’s leg, and inventing just the right nickname for a teammate with big ears, a prominent schnozz or some other pronounced physical qualities.

As it turns out, Greg Maddux was … let’s just say he was cut from a different cloth. A cloth that was tossed aside when he would go take a shower, where he would empty his bladder on a teammate.

(Via SB Nation)