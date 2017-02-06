Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Give A Crap That Her Nipple Was On Display At The Super Bowl

02.06.17

It had been 13 years since Super Bowl viewers were treated to an eyeful of female nipple. The last time it happened, it was Janet Jackson’s nipple popping out and saying hello during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Justin Timberlake.

Thanks to Chrissy Teigen and a creeper at home with eagle eyes, our streak of nipple-less Super Bowls is over. If you’d like to click here, you’ll kinda see a nipple. I don’t know how he saw it, because I couldn’t see anything until he zoomed all the way in. Some men throw touchdown passes, others can spot a nipple from a thousand yards during a Super Bowl party.

Teigen, who had a great time all night, had some fun with it.

