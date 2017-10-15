Colin Kaepernick Has Filed A Grievance Against The NFL’s Owners For Collusion

10.15.17

Getty Image

Whenever an NFL team needs to sign acquire a quarterback for some reason, the first name that pops into people’s minds is Colin Kaepernick. He may not be a perfect signal caller, but for someone who has been as successful as he’s been during his NFL career, it is … let’s say curious that he’s unemployed and doesn’t seem to ever get a look when a starting (or even backup) quarterback job opens up.

But Kaepernick thinks there may be something nefarious happening among NFL owners. That’s why he has reportedly fired a grievance against the league’s owners, claiming that they are colluding to keep him out of the league.

Freeman has some more details on the grievance, including who Kaepernick has hired to represent him going forward as he tries to take on the league’s owners.

