Whenever an NFL team needs to sign acquire a quarterback for some reason, the first name that pops into people’s minds is Colin Kaepernick. He may not be a perfect signal caller, but for someone who has been as successful as he’s been during his NFL career, it is … let’s say curious that he’s unemployed and doesn’t seem to ever get a look when a starting (or even backup) quarterback job opens up.

But Kaepernick thinks there may be something nefarious happening among NFL owners. That’s why he has reportedly fired a grievance against the league’s owners, claiming that they are colluding to keep him out of the league.

I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners. If accurate, this is huge. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

Freeman has some more details on the grievance, including who Kaepernick has hired to represent him going forward as he tries to take on the league’s owners.