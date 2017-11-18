College Football Week 12 Picks: Seeking Winners On Cupcake Weekend

Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Week 12 of the college football season, aka the worst Saturday on the schedule. It’s tuneup week for rivalry weekend, which means, somehow, the best game on the slate is Michigan-Wisconsin, followed by, um, Navy-Notre Dame. It’s not great. Also not great? Last week for our picks. We got heavy on Week 11, which turned out to be a mistake, and we’re back to being narrowly above .500.

Last Week: 5-8

Season Total: 48-47-1

Week 12 might not have great games, but maybe that’s the key here. We’re riding with our principles this week in hopes of bouncing back in this sleepy slate.

Rutgers (+11) at Indiana

Rutgers is 8-2 ATS this season and Indiana’s flat out not a good football team. This year, Rutgers has struggled against good teams but hung around with and even beaten a number of the Big Ten’s mediocre squads. I like the Scarlet Knights to keep this inside a single possession and cover.