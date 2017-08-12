Conor McGregor Says He’s Going To Continue His Career Both Boxing And MMA Fighting

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.12.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When the negotiations finally wrapped for the Floyd Mayweather fight and Conor McGregor was looking at a nine-figure payday, many thought this would be the end of the UFC champ’s career. MMA fighters are notoriously underpaid, except for a few key people, so why go on taking damage to the brain if you can sit back with a fortune most of the biggest MMA fighters ever couldn’t acquire? Even Dana White wasn’t sure if McGregor would fight in the UFC again.

Now that rumor seems to be put to rest, at least for now. MMA Fighting got the money quote from Conor McGregor at his hastily thrown-together open workout (that was supposed to go down next week):

“I love the sport of boxing. Boxing has been dear to my heart my whole, entire life. “I will contend in boxing bouts going forward, and I will contend in mixed martial arts bouts going forward. I will rule both with an iron fist, and that’s where my mindset is.”

“I will have fun. I like it over this side. It’s good. The buildup is good, the preparation is good, I love the sport of boxing, I love the sport of mixed martial arts. I just love fighting. So wherever there’s a fight, you’ll see me.”

You can watch the media workout below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 3 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP