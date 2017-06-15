Rematches, Smooth Negotiations, And Other Facts From The Mayweather-McGregor Conference Call

06.14.17 47 mins ago

Now that we have an officially official announcement that Conor McGregor is indeed fighting Floyd Mayweather, the promotion has kicked off in earnest. Dana White stopped by ESPN and agreed with Stephen A. Smith that this fight is great for combat sports as a whole, pushing back against those who think this is a blight on boxing, and Conor McGregor has already made a dig at Floyd Mayweather, much to the internet’s delight.

Now the first conference call between the people who set up the fight — Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, UFC President Dana White and Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza clarified what’s going on here.

Dana White doesn’t believe Conor losing, even definitevely, will hurt the UFC brand. Or even Conor McGregor. He Believes it elevates McGregor.

