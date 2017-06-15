Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now that we have an officially official announcement that Conor McGregor is indeed fighting Floyd Mayweather, the promotion has kicked off in earnest. Dana White stopped by ESPN and agreed with Stephen A. Smith that this fight is great for combat sports as a whole, pushing back against those who think this is a blight on boxing, and Conor McGregor has already made a dig at Floyd Mayweather, much to the internet’s delight.

Now the first conference call between the people who set up the fight — Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, UFC President Dana White and Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza clarified what’s going on here.

Dana White doesn’t believe Conor losing, even definitevely, will hurt the UFC brand. Or even Conor McGregor. He Believes it elevates McGregor.

Dana says this fight elevates Mcgregor. hes confident he will win this fight, its one of the reasons why people love mcgregor — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) June 15, 2017

"Is conor the level of a mayweather? no? Dana says floyd has trouble with southpaws. when conor hits you, you go" Dana White — marcos villegas (@heyitsmarcosv) June 15, 2017