A potential boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and pound for pound great Floyd Mayweather has long seemed like it was more fantasy than reality, but things are quickly changing to the point where there are credible sources in Las Vegas saying the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has been reserved to host the showdown on Saturday June 10th, 2017.

The reports, first carried by reliable combat sports outlet FloCombat, don’t mean the fight will definitely go down on that date. But a venue that size in a city like Las Vegas doesn’t hold a date for no reason either. Adding fuel to the fire is Floyd Mayweather’s recent fiery tirade against McGregor demanding the MMA fighter sign the contract so a fight can go down in June.

But to pour some cold water on this, June is awful close for a massive fight of this caliber. The UFC spent several months promoting Conor McGregor’s first attempt at Jose Aldo’s featherweight title, taking the two fighters on an around the world tour. We imagine something similar would go down, and June seems soon, with just three months between now and June 10th. Oh yeah, and Conor McGregor still has to train to beat one of the best boxers of all time.

So file this away as interesting news and keep your eyes locked to Uproxx for more updates, potentially even a fight announcement this week. But for all that is holy, don’t buy your Vegas vacation packages just yet, okay?