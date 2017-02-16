Getty Image

Conor McGregor loves to talk a big game, even when it comes to something he claims not to care about.

It’s fitting that his GQ feature is chock full of moments of moments of braggadocio and absurdity. After claiming his knockout power comes from his genitals, he later implies he’d like to use his genitals for their intended purpose with the Kardashians.

McGregor mentioned searching for Khloé Kardashian while in Malibu while GQ’s Zach Baron drives around with him on the road to Malibu.