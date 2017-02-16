Conor McGregor Is The Definition Of A Champion

Conor McGregor Eloquently Says He Wants To See The Kardashians’ ‘Big Fat Asses’ In Real Life

#MMA
02.15.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Conor McGregor loves to talk a big game, even when it comes to something he claims not to care about.

It’s fitting that his GQ feature is chock full of moments of moments of braggadocio and absurdity. After claiming his knockout power comes from his genitals, he later implies he’d like to use his genitals for their intended purpose with the Kardashians.

McGregor mentioned searching for Khloé Kardashian while in Malibu while GQ’s Zach Baron drives around with him on the road to Malibu.

He says he’s been working like a motherfucker all week. “This is a $2 million trip for me. One week, 2 million.” He’s earned a break. A rest. That’s why we’re headed out to Malibu now, where he’s rented a giant stone house by the sea. “I’m finished.” His only goal is to relax. “Maybe I’ll search for Khloé’s big fat ass—she’s been floating around Malibu. I don’t give a fuck about them. I just like to see them in the flesh.”

You mean … the Kardashians?

TOPICS#MMA
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORKHLOE KARDASHIANMMA

