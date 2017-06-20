Of Course Conor McGregor Has A Massive Mural Of Himself Knocking Out Floyd Mayweather In His Gym

#Floyd Mayweather #Mayweather-McGregor fight #MMA #UFC
06.20.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Not many people are giving Conor McGregor much of a chance in his huge boxing superfight against Floyd Mayweather on August 26th. Fortunately, he has the total confidence of one very important person: himself. McGregor has been his own biggest believer through the entire negotiations period of this match up, essentially forcing the unlikely fight into existence with his tenacity and perseverance. If he could pull that off, what’s so hard about knocking Floyd out?

As a little reminder of that, he’s added some art to his ‘secret dojo’ where his team has been preparing for the boxing showdown.

Part of the secret behind Conor McGregor’s success is just that: The Secret, the woo-woo self help book and DVD from Rhonda Byrne that espouses the Law of Attraction: basically that positive thinking can help manifest success. It helps that McGregor works extremely hard and has natural gifts for fighting, but McGregor himself has credited a ton of his achievements to his unflappable confidence in his ability to accomplish anything he puts his mind to.

That got him into the UFC. It took him up the featherweight rankings and won him the belt with a 13 second knockout of the greatest 145 pound champion ever. It led him to shatter UFC pay-per-view numbers in his two fights with Nate Diaz. And it turned him into the first man to hold two belts at once in UFC history.

Now it’s gotten him a shot at Floyd Mayweather, and his rock solid belief in himself is really going to be put to the test. Most people are giving him little to no chance in event winning a round, let alone beating Mayweather. But if McGregor had listened to all the people who said he couldn’t throughout his career, he wouldn’t be where he is now. This is just his latest attempt at proving the impossible is possible, and thus far his record has been pretty good.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather#Mayweather-McGregor fight#MMA#UFC
TAGSboxingCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMATHE SECRETUFC

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 7 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP