It’s Mayweather vs. McGregor fight week, which means the circus is officially in town, ready to kick in the door and leave everyone wondering what it was they just say. Today the festivities kicked off in earnest as the “Grand Entrances” began with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather entering Las Vegas… Grandly.

Unfortunately, Showtime correspondent and former Conor McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi got into it briefly with McGregor, who was just there to make friends and do some marketing.

McGregor gets in Malignaggi’s face and tells him to “get over it” seemingly multiple times to which Malignaggi responds: “Did you bring your balls, Conor?” Security separates them as Malignaggi is saying something about Conor “quitting” then he gets pushed away because it doesn’t seem like they know who Paulie is. The former champ gives a solid “who, me?” face then tells the cop to “relax. I’m a fighter, relax.” Then he immediately yells: “bring your balls Saturday, p*ssy.”