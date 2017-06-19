After weeks of back and forth between Cris Cyborg and the UFC, they’ve finally given her what she wants: a featherweight title shot against a real 145 pounder: current Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson. The two will fight at UFC 214 on July 29th in Anaheim, California, Cyborg’s backyard.

But wait, didn’t the UFC already have a women’s featherweight champion? Yep, Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm back at UFC 209 in March for the inaugural title. But since then she used a hand injury and then the belief that Cyborg is on steroids to avoid fighting Cris in the cage. Her manager went so far as to say Germaine was willing to be stripped of the belt over the situation, and now it looks like the UFC has obliged her.

“UFC has informed Germaine de Randamie and her management team that she is being removed as the women’s featherweight champion due to her unwillingness to fight the No. 1 ranked contender, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino,” a UFC statement read. “UFC maintains that any champion is expected to accept fights against the top contenders in their respective weight classes in order to maintain the integrity of the sport.”

The addition of Cyborg, who many consider the pound for pound best female fighter in the world, adds an extra sheen to UFC 214, which is already featuring the long awaited rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. The last time they met, Jones was champion, and he defeated Cormier but went on to lose his belt after various scandals including a failed drug test for cocaine and a hit and run involving a pregnant woman.