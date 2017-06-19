UFC Strips De Randamie Of 145 Pound Belt, Adds Cris Cyborg Vs. Megan Anderson For The Title At UFC 214

#MMA #UFC
06.19.17 13 mins ago

After weeks of back and forth between Cris Cyborg and the UFC, they’ve finally given her what she wants: a featherweight title shot against a real 145 pounder: current Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson. The two will fight at UFC 214 on July 29th in Anaheim, California, Cyborg’s backyard.

But wait, didn’t the UFC already have a women’s featherweight champion? Yep, Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm back at UFC 209 in March for the inaugural title. But since then she used a hand injury and then the belief that Cyborg is on steroids to avoid fighting Cris in the cage. Her manager went so far as to say Germaine was willing to be stripped of the belt over the situation, and now it looks like the UFC has obliged her.

“UFC has informed Germaine de Randamie and her management team that she is being removed as the women’s featherweight champion due to her unwillingness to fight the No. 1 ranked contender, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino,” a UFC statement read. “UFC maintains that any champion is expected to accept fights against the top contenders in their respective weight classes in order to maintain the integrity of the sport.”

The addition of Cyborg, who many consider the pound for pound best female fighter in the world, adds an extra sheen to UFC 214, which is already featuring the long awaited rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. The last time they met, Jones was champion, and he defeated Cormier but went on to lose his belt after various scandals including a failed drug test for cocaine and a hit and run involving a pregnant woman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSCRIS CYBORGgermaine de randamieMegan AndersonMMAUFC

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 3 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP