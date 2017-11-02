Getty Image

Nothing says Week 9 quite like the dreary reality of a six-team bye week and a Monday night game that features the Packers without Aaron Rodgers. FEEL THE MIDSEASON ELECTRICITY! It’s a bit like football’s giving you a hall pass to watch the NBA or UFC instead this week, but those of us that like fielding a daily fantasy football roster, it’s important we watch every game we can and try to mentally will our chosen squad to victory. Let’s nurse that discount Halloween candy hangover with the usual splash of DFS advice, shall we? As always, these are recommendations made by a wino that gets winded watching Friends reruns, so grain of salt and all that.

For those that prefer their fantasy football takez® in the more traditional league format, UPROXX charmer Jason Nawara has you covered.

Quarterback

400+ passing yards

50+ rushing yards

4+ passing touchdowns@deshaunwatson is the first player in NFL history to do this in a game. WOW. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9a6DcvK4d — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 30, 2017

Invest in Deshaun Watson: There’s a reason why Deshaun Watson is the most expensive QB option on DraftKings for Sunday’s afternoon slate. The Texans rookie put up berserk fantasy totals in Seattle with 400+ yards passing, 4 TDs and yards on the ground against the Seahawks and now he gets a much easier task against the Indianapolis Colts who have been allowing a league-worst 30.8 points-per-game. It’s sort of like adjusting the difficulty setting in a video game from “moderate” to “Colts.” The wheels will likely fall off before 2017 is through, so why not enjoy this plum Watson matchup now? Heck, you can even scarf down a cake with “I am confident in Deshaun Watson” icing while you do it. LIVE THAT LIFE!

Avoid Brock Osweiler: Brock Osweiler is back, baby! After the pivot and his big fat contract washed out in Houston and never panned out in Cleveland, his you can’t teach tall credentials have earned him a start in his second Broncos go-around. This can only end well, right? No? Oh, alright. The Eagles are a relatively generous opponent for opposing QBs, but there’s nothing about this Week 9 budget option (Osweiler will set you back $4,500) that inspires hope. Trevor Siemian’s regression after a hot start didn’t happen in a vacuum, the Browns thought they had better QBs on the roster than Osweiler (grim!) and a quarterback change won’t solve all of the problems that have put the Broncos on an ugly three-game losing skid.

Consider Jared Goff: Jared Goff, a man with a name that sounds like the whitest country club magic spell, has not yet turned into a sophomore year pumpkin in his radically improved second campaign. The Rams return refreshed from their bye week and get a Giants team that’s gifted opposing quarterbacks big totals (a shade over 19 fantasy points averaged by QBs a game) and has done Los Angeles the favor of suspending star cornerback Janoris Jenkins indefinitely. Goff has been a worthy play against the right opponent and his Sunday afternoon DraftKings salary ($5,500) is worth your attention too.