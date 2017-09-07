We Talked To D’Angelo Russell And Dan Marino About Their Live Fantasy Football Draft

#Fantasy Football
09.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Fantasy football just continues to grow and improve year-in and year-out. Whether you auto-draft, pick your teams by colors, or do all the research and background to locate all the players you want to draft, fantasy football has become a stable in American society due to the wide variety of outcomes and its ability to bring people together.

In fact, because of the popularity and success that fantasy football has had over the past few years, National Draft Day was created, which comes every year now on Sunday, Aug. 27th.

On this year’s National Draft Day, Yahoo Sports transformed a New York studio into a draft den where popular names like Dan Marino, D’Angelo Russell, and Kelly Olynyk joined in on the fun and performed their own three-round fantasy mock draft.

“I played quarterback and safety in high school,” Russell told DIME. “I’ve never done fantasy before, so I will probably pick a lot of Buckeyes.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantasy Football
TAGSD'Angelo RussellDAN MARINOFANTASY FOOTBALL

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP