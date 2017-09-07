Getty Image

Fantasy football just continues to grow and improve year-in and year-out. Whether you auto-draft, pick your teams by colors, or do all the research and background to locate all the players you want to draft, fantasy football has become a stable in American society due to the wide variety of outcomes and its ability to bring people together.

In fact, because of the popularity and success that fantasy football has had over the past few years, National Draft Day was created, which comes every year now on Sunday, Aug. 27th.

On this year’s National Draft Day, Yahoo Sports transformed a New York studio into a draft den where popular names like Dan Marino, D’Angelo Russell, and Kelly Olynyk joined in on the fun and performed their own three-round fantasy mock draft.

“I played quarterback and safety in high school,” Russell told DIME. “I’ve never done fantasy before, so I will probably pick a lot of Buckeyes.”