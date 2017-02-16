Getty Image Getty Image

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was involved in an altercation in his hometown of Pittsburgh over the weekend that left him injured, according to his lawyer who spoke with CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh.

The altercation took place in the South Side of Pittsburgh when Revis was home over the past weekend visiting family and friends. Revis’ lawyer said the Jets’ star was allegedly assaulted by a group of five people, causing Revis to seek medical treatment, although it’s unknown how severe the injury is.

According to KDKA, there are charges pending in the case and the other side of the story states that two men were following and filming Revis. He told them to stop and then got into a physical altercation, allegedly shoving the two men and snatching the phone away to try and delete the video. Revis’ friend walked up and the two men allege they were punched, with one suffering broken bones under his eye.

A police officer offered up a similar story from the night of the incident, per KDKA.

Earlier in the night, he drove by the area, saw Revis speaking to two individuals. When he came back around, both of those people were knocked out and Revis was no where to be seen.

The two stories from Revis and the alleged victims don’t match up, and police have reportedly obtained cell phone video of the altercation, according to KDKA.