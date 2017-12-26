NFL on Twitter

DeAndre Hopkins and the Houston Texans have had a disappointing season, but the wideout gave everyone a spectacular Christmas gift on Monday.

Hopkins came down with what might be the catch of the year in a very fitting way for the Texans, who started slow and then became a team full of potential before losing rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson to a knee injury in practice. Now, with the season all but over and in the midst of a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hopkins delivered another brief glimmer of brilliance.

In the fourth quarter, Hopkins made a juggling one-handed catch where he somehow tapped both toes while straddling a defender and falling out of bounds.