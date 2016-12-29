Getty Image

After throwing his first career touchdown on Monday night, Dez Bryant is ready for the full playbook.

Bryant achieved a rare feat in Monday night’s win over the Detroit Lions, both throwing and catching a touchdown pass. Apparently, Bryant’s toss to Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was something the wide receiver had long been asking for. Team vice president Stephen Jones said Dez even tried to attend a quarterbacks meeting this week.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: "Dez tried to go to the quarterback meeting this morning. He's lobbying Scott for more plays." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 28, 2016

Dez was probably just having some fun, but it’s a Bryant’s touchdown was pretty impressive—a left-handed strike on a reverse that helped the Cowboys put Detroit away for good late in the third quarter. For a guy that’s struggled with injuries this season, he looked all systems go throwing and catching for the Cowboys on Monday night.

I doubt rookie sensation Dak Prescott is very worried about his star wideout taking over for him under center, but Bryant has been impressive. As Adam Jacobi points out, Dez is now the 74th best passer of all-time quarterback by passer rating. The numbers don’t lie, you guys.

Prescott probably won’t start for the ‘Boys on Sunday, but it’s unlikely Bryant gets to go either. Oh well. We’ll see if he gets any more attempts in the postseason. That’s where real quarterbacks shine anyway.