The College Football World Reacted To Donald Trump’s National Anthem Cameo During The Championship Game

#Donald Trump #College Football
01.08.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game took center stage in the sports world on Monday evening and, given the stakes, that wasn’t a surprise. While the NBA rolled out a full slate, Jan. 8 belonged to the college gridiron and, before kickoff, things got interesting in a hurry.

President Donald Trump made his way to Atlanta for the festivities. While he was not expected to appear on ESPN during its broadcast of the game, the president did head onto the field to be present for the national anthem.

Prior to his arrival inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there were plenty of issues with fans attempting to get into the building. A number of folks blamed Trump (and the presence of the Secret Service as the primary security force) for issues with the lines.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#College Football
TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDECOLLEGE FOOTBALLCOLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFdonald trumpGEORGIA BULLDOGS

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP