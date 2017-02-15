Pro Athletes Respond To Trump's Immigration Ban

Some Poor Fan Actually Got Our Donald Trump Eagles Logo Tattooed On His Arm

02.15.17

UPROXX SPORTS

Sometimes people need a friend to step in and tell them “no.” This is a great example of one of those times.

An Eagles fan (presumably) went to a tattoo shop and requested the body art seen below, featuring Donald Trump’s head combined with the Philadelphia Eagles logo. Now, you might be asking “where would one get such an idea to do that?” Oh, yeah, from us when we redesigned every NFL logo as Trump. Whoops, that’s our bad, guys.

This is the second time we’ve seen one of the Trump logos used in real life. I guess we should start putting a disclaimer at the top of something like this explaining that you should not get any of them tattooed on your body or use them as branding for your new company. Although, in our defense, we never thought anyone in their right mind would do such a thing.

In any case, this is a terrible tattoo and at some point you’d imagine this guy will regret having this on his arm (it looks like it’s up by his elbow, which means this is going to be tough to cover up regularly without wearing long sleeves all the time), but most of all he should regret not having a good enough friend to tell him not to do this. Everyone needs people around them that are willing to say no, because if you don’t have those people you end up being Johnny Manziel.

