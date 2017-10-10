The talk of the sports world on Monday afternoon was, once again, ESPN and SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill. The SC6 host found herself in hot water with her employer once again for things said on social media, after she sent a number of tweets on Sunday night about Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.
The tweets most have pinpointed as the ones that caused ESPN to suspend Hill for two weeks were those in which she mentioned the most effective ways Cowboys fans could send a message to Jerry Jones would be by not watching games or purchasing from sponsors.
*mic. Short for microphone. trump is a fucking idiot.
Political theatre at its most obvious and most depressing
So he’s the heel, right?
i do hope that every black player on the cowboys takes a knee and lets see him bench 80% of his roster
It doesn’t need to be just black players, but if the team (or the majority of the team) took the knee that’d be very interesting.
He’s such a sad, angry, dumb little bitch. It boggles the mind there are people out there that admire this guy. Honestly what are his redeeming qualities as a human being?
Oddly, people admire the rich. They think there is no other way to be rich other than being smart, which is so rarely the case.
It’s like Stockholm syndrome. These wealthy people control us and we (these people) defend them.
Dipshit.
Trump’s tax argument is disingenuous at best. The NFL teams receive tax incentives because they bring business and jobs to a city or town. This is basically the same thing as when cites and states try to lure businesses to build factories and offices in their area (see FoxConn in Wisconsin, Amazon’s plans for a second headquarters).