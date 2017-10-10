Donald Trump Took To Twitter Tuesday Morning To Attack Jemele Hill And The NFL

#ESPN #Donald Trump #NFL
10.10.17 3 hours ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

The talk of the sports world on Monday afternoon was, once again, ESPN and SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill. The SC6 host found herself in hot water with her employer once again for things said on social media, after she sent a number of tweets on Sunday night about Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

The tweets most have pinpointed as the ones that caused ESPN to suspend Hill for two weeks were those in which she mentioned the most effective ways Cowboys fans could send a message to Jerry Jones would be by not watching games or purchasing from sponsors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Donald Trump#NFL
TAGSdonald trumpESPNjemele hillNFL

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP