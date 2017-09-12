ESPN has long tried its best to keep its personalities from voicing overt political opinions on their airwaves or via social media, but in recent years their efforts to have employees “stick to sports” has come undone. As this has happened, the sports media giant has dealt with backlash from those who feel a political slant or agenda has become more and more prevalent on ESPN programming and from ESPN’s personalities.
This has been the sole focus of the company’s biggest critic, Clay Travis, and there are plenty who have followed his lead in pointing to a decline in ratings and subscriptions to ESPN becoming more politicized, rather than noting the general decline of the cable TV bundle and the rise of web streaming services and the effect that has on advertising dollars.
Those criticisms often lead to ESPN being quick to release a statement when a personality takes to Twitter to voice political opinions. That’s what happened on Tuesday, as ESPN responded to a lengthy Twitter tirade from SportsCenter host Jemele Hill regarding Donald Trump and his ties to white supremacy.
I’m torn on whether Trump is a “white supremacist ” mainly because there are different connotations of the phrase. In terms of he thinks white people are better than everyone else, of course he thinks that. But when I hear “white supremacist” I think of people that are openly and proudly subjugating other races and I don’t think he’s there yet
It’s still white supremacy. It’s just the difference between overt and covert. And at least with overt racism the holder of the opinion is being honest about what he is. Also, I think most people have racial prejudices; the best of us try to recognize them and challenge ourselves to grow past them — not always successfully, but ongoing. The worst of us settle in and accept that status as a truth.
He deliberately refused to rent apartments to black people in his high-end New York properties in the 70’s and early 80’s, resulting in him being sued several times by the federal government for housing discrimination and him being forced to enter into a consent decree with Justice Department where he promised not to discriminate against black people.
Yeah, web based services are partly to blame for ESPN’s decline. But ESPN tried to get into the same area as CNN, MSNBC, and FoxNews by creating stories instead of sticking to the shit that people used to watch ESPN as an escape from all that other shit–SPORTS.
Bashing deflategate into our skulls and everything Kaeperknee did more to kill the viewership than Bayless or Smith buttfucking live ever would.
I watch games on espn. But I haven’t watched sportscenter regularly in years. And I won’t. Though I still like PTI since they actually TALK ABOUT SPORTS and not politics.
The only ones worth watching are the late night editions with Mayne, Bucci or Van Pelt.
The morning Sportscenters are like the Today Show and The Six is unwatchable.
Most of what she wrote is spot on, particularly about the height of white privilege being able to ignore all of the racist crap. I don’t think Trump is a white supremacist or anything though, just an ignorant buffoon obsessed with himself.
They should apologize for what they have done to Sportscenter.
She didn’t even get suspended for that? Check your privilege.
Anyone remember a name Kurt schilling and what happened to him. If she isn’t fired there’s double standards at play. This is a great example why ppl don’t tune into ESPN anymore. It’s supposed to be a station covering sports
I do not remember Kurt Schilling. I know who Curt Schilling is, though, and, well, the world is better off not hearing the nonsense he spews. And does ESPN “stick to covering sports” when they do 9/11 tributes and talk about JJ Watt raising money for hurricane relief efforts? Or are those acceptable because you agree with them?
Schilling is lucky he isn’t behind bars or sued into dogshit for all his shady-ass deals. I have no idea how the cunt feels about “lesser races”.
Curt Schilling didn’t get fired because he was conservative. In fact, at one point Keith Law got suspended for criticizing Curt’s creationist views. Curt got fired for repeatedly being an asshole.
That would be the Curt Schilling who defrauded Rhode Island taxpayers out of $50 million? That Curt Schilling? No wonder he’s a hero to dipshit white conservatives everywhere.
Well, it’s not like anyone expects better from ESPN.