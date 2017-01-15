Getty Image

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have dominated the AFC East for years – the Patriots have only failed to win the division once since 2003, and Brady missed that season with a knee injury. In the eyes of Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, Brady and co. wouldn’t be so great if they played in the NFC West.

Thomas took to Twitter during New England’s AFC divisional round game against Houston. The injured Seahawks’ safety said that Brady wouldn’t have nearly as much success if he didn’t have the “easy path” that the AFC East affords his team.

Tom Brady has the easiest route… put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

New England went 14-2 this year and, thanks to how the schedule worked out, played all four NFC West squads. The Patriots went 3-1 against that division with their only loss coming at home to Seattle, 31-24. There’s also the whole “these two teams played in a Super Bowl” thing, which didn’t exactly go Thomas’ way.

There is certainly an argument to be made that New England’s lengthy success has been easier due to the fact that Buffalo, Miami, and New York have all struggled to assemble teams that could challenge the Patriots. But saying Brady and the Patriots would struggle in the division that have the Rams and the 49ers, along with a Cardinals team that took a pretty serious step back in 2016, seems like a stretch.

But hey, if this could somehow happen, we’d love to watch two divisional games between Brady and the Seahawks’ defense every year.