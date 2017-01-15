Are The Packers The Most Dangerous Team In The Playoffs?

Earl Thomas Is Convinced That Tom Brady Would Be Awful If He Played In The NFC West

#New England Patriots #NFL
01.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image


Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have dominated the AFC East for years – the Patriots have only failed to win the division once since 2003, and Brady missed that season with a knee injury. In the eyes of Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, Brady and co. wouldn’t be so great if they played in the NFC West.

Thomas took to Twitter during New England’s AFC divisional round game against Houston. The injured Seahawks’ safety said that Brady wouldn’t have nearly as much success if he didn’t have the “easy path” that the AFC East affords his team.

New England went 14-2 this year and, thanks to how the schedule worked out, played all four NFC West squads. The Patriots went 3-1 against that division with their only loss coming at home to Seattle, 31-24. There’s also the whole “these two teams played in a Super Bowl” thing, which didn’t exactly go Thomas’ way.

There is certainly an argument to be made that New England’s lengthy success has been easier due to the fact that Buffalo, Miami, and New York have all struggled to assemble teams that could challenge the Patriots. But saying Brady and the Patriots would struggle in the division that have the Rams and the 49ers, along with a Cardinals team that took a pretty serious step back in 2016, seems like a stretch.

But hey, if this could somehow happen, we’d love to watch two divisional games between Brady and the Seahawks’ defense every year.

TOPICS#New England Patriots#NFL
TAGSEarl ThomasNew England PatriotsNFLSEATTLE SEAHAWKSTOM BRADY

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 6 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP