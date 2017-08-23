The events in Charlottesville involving white supremacists earlier this month have had a major impact across the country. One such influence apparently came within the halls of ESPN and, while it was far less important than much of the fallout, the worldwide leader produced an interesting and, at least in the minds of some, bizarre decision.
ESPN elected to remove college football announcer Robert Lee from a scheduled broadcast of a Sept. 2 game between William & Mary and Virginia that is scheduled to take place in Charlottesville, to get ahead of potential criticism regarding his name and the controversy around confederate monuments. The network released a statement after receiving backlash to the move. (via Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated)
That’s ridiculous.
I’d say this is the dumbest shit I’ve ever heard, but you just know some dipshits on Twitter would be going crazy about it.
At least they didn’t move him to ESPN III for the board breaking competition.
You can’t even parody these morons anymore. They just take the jokes and follow through with them.
Your username is my comment on this story.
Was there a Confederate General Joe Buck, a Lieutenant Colonel Chris Collingsworth, a major Troy Aikmen perhaps?
2017: where the appearance of a thing is worse than the thing itself…