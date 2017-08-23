ESPN Removed A College Football Announcer From A Virginia Game Because Of His Name

08.22.17 1 hour ago 8 Comments

Getty Image

The events in Charlottesville involving white supremacists earlier this month have had a major impact across the country. One such influence apparently came within the halls of ESPN and, while it was far less important than much of the fallout, the worldwide leader produced an interesting and, at least in the minds of some, bizarre decision.

ESPN elected to remove college football announcer Robert Lee from a scheduled broadcast of a Sept. 2 game between William & Mary and Virginia that is scheduled to take place in Charlottesville, to get ahead of potential criticism regarding his name and the controversy around confederate monuments. The network released a statement after receiving backlash to the move. (via Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated)

