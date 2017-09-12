ESPN

Fantasy football is a big industry, and it’s a beast that feeds itself at this point in our modern world. Football news is fantasy football news, and though the health of a player on a team you root for is important, the injuries to players on your fantasy team are also important to millions of fans.

That’s never been more clear than on Tuesday, when ESPN brought out people in skeleton and muscle costumes to show off football injuries in a bizarre new way. The clip that was circulating the Internet on Tuesday featured the fantasy football crew discussing David Johnson’s injury, a devastating report for fantasy owners who took the running back first overall in their leagues.

Then, a person in a full-body skeleton costume shuffles into frame like a skeleton might do in a Looney Tunes episode, placing its right hand on the table.