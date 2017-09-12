ESPN’s Fantasy Football Show Discussed Injuries In The Creepiest Manner Possible

#ESPN #Fantasy Football
09.12.17 1 hour ago

ESPN

Fantasy football is a big industry, and it’s a beast that feeds itself at this point in our modern world. Football news is fantasy football news, and though the health of a player on a team you root for is important, the injuries to players on your fantasy team are also important to millions of fans.

That’s never been more clear than on Tuesday, when ESPN brought out people in skeleton and muscle costumes to show off football injuries in a bizarre new way. The clip that was circulating the Internet on Tuesday featured the fantasy football crew discussing David Johnson’s injury, a devastating report for fantasy owners who took the running back first overall in their leagues.

Then, a person in a full-body skeleton costume shuffles into frame like a skeleton might do in a Looney Tunes episode, placing its right hand on the table.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Fantasy Football
TAGSDavid JohnsonESPNFANTASY FOOTBALL

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 11 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP