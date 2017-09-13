ESPN Employees Come To The Defense Of Jemele Hill

09.13.17 1 hour ago

Three tweets from Sportscenter Anchor Jemele Hill not only set Twitter ablaze, but the entire media landscape. On Monday, Hill was interacting with Twitter trolls when she tweeted out that President Donald Trump was a white supremacist. This was noticed by frequent Fox News guest Clay Travis, who took a screenshot of Hill’s tweets then posted it to his Twitter account.

ESPN put out a statement less than 24 hours later stating that Hill’s views of the President were not shared by the rest of the company, while also mentioning that ESPN officials had a meeting with Hill and explained to her that her tweets were “inappropriate.” As of today, Hill has yet to reappear on ESPN programming.

However, Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated spoke with a few of Hill’s colleagues at ESPN to glean their opinions of the situation that even has the White House buzzing. But in the column, Deitsch opened the piece with a quote from Hill about how hard it is to focus on sports when there such racial tension in the country at this point in time.

