White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Called For ESPN To Fire Jemele Hill

09.13.17

CNN

ESPN SportsCenter host Jemele Hill’s comments on Donald Trump in which she called him a “bigot” and “white supremacist” on Twitter continue to be one of the top talking points in the sports world. ESPN released a statement on Tuesday calling her comments “inappropriate” and noting that they don’t reflect the views of ESPN.

Hill’s statements have received plenty of support and also plenty of criticism, as Colin Kaepernick, Steve Nash, and many others have offered words of support for Hill, while Clay Travis and the usual critics of ESPN’s “left-leaning” ways have jumped all over the comments as another example of ESPN’s bias.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to Hill’s comments by calling them a “fireable offense” and calling the claims that Trump is a white supremacist “outrageous.”

