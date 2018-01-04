ESPN Might Be Trying To Hire Alex Rodriguez Out From Under Fox Sports

Getty Image

Despite Jenifer Lopez’s best wishes, Alex Rodriguez will not be the next manager of the New York Yankees. But the former Bronx bomber might be getting a new job soon.

Sporting News reported that ESPN is looking to snag Rodriguez and make him part of its baseball coverage for the upcoming season. Rodriguez had been part of Fox Sports’ Major League Baseball coverage since he retired from the Yankees back in 2016.

He’d found some chemistry with fellow 2016 retiree David Ortiz, as the two rivals possessed great on-camera chemistry. But it seems that ESPN would like to add Rodriguez to its broadcasts, a sure sign that his rehab in the baseball world is complete.