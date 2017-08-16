Getty Image

Ezekiel Elliott is appealing the 6-game suspension Roger Goodell and the NFL handed down last week. Given the arbitrary nature with which the NFL seems to handle its invesitagtions and subsequent punishments for things like this, there’s alredy a good chance Elliott’s suspension will be reduced.

But a new report from Yahoo Sports might make that reduction of time served even more likely. The site published a report on Wednesday that said Elliott’s accuser admitted to discussing blackmailing the Dallas Cowboys running back for money.