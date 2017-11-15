Getty Image

Ezekiel Elliott’s attempt to get his league-mandated suspension overturned has come to an end. Elliott has dropped his appeal of the National Football League’s ruling and will serve his six-game suspension the league issued before the 2017 season began.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Elliott would no longer appeal the suspension, as he had in various courts in a myriad of states across the country.

The saga of Elliott’s many attempts to get his suspension overturned, reduced or otherwise dismissed stretched on for weeks and months, which resulted in the suspension, reinstatement and staying of the sentence many times. But that somewhat confusing time appears to be at an end.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is withdrawing his appeal, per a source. Elliott will serve his six-game suspension and return to the Cowboys on Christmas Eve against Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2017

That means the Cowboys offense will be without Elliott for the next six weeks, a now-shorter span of time than the league’s initial ruling Roger Goodell put into this world back before the season began. What’s left now is a Cowboys fanbase upset that their star running back will miss the stretch run of the season after enduring the ups and downs of the appeals process.

Dallas currently sits at 5-4 on the season, which is good for second place in the NFC East behind the scorching hot Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams will square off this weekend in Dallas.