Getty Image

Much of the NFL world awaits finality in the Ezekiel Elliott suspension saga but, even after word broke that his six-game absence would be upheld by independent arbitrator Harold Henderson, fireworks continue to fly. In the immediate aftermath of the ruling, Elliott’s attorneys released a swift and fiery statement indicating their client is both “extremely disappointed” and “looking forward to having his day in federal court.”

Statement from Ezekiel Elliott's attorneys: pic.twitter.com/6AhGr3QOzC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2017

The latter sentiment reflects that Elliott’s legal team now awaits a ruling on a temporary restraining order that would immediately block the suspension from taking place. Part of Henderson’s ruling was that Elliott is free to play in Week 1 given that the TRO decision may not come down until Friday evening but, if Elliott and the NFLPA lose that battle, he would seemingly begin serving his six-game suspension beginning in Week 2 of the NFL season.

It remains to be seen as to whether Elliott’s legal team’s assertion that the NFL “will have to answer for its unfair and unjust practices” will come to light. For now, though, Ezekiel Eliott will be playing in his team’s season opener and those who represent his legal interests certainly are not shying away from the monolith that is the NFL.