Fantasy football is weird. It seems like every year, an astute manager tallies up all the lessons and strategies possible, and then everything is thrown out the window with an offensive coordinator change, injuries, or plain bad luck. With only three games to go in the fantasy regular season, you might be feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders. Maybe you’re one of those savvy owners who had Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller, and Aaron Jones and now everything’s ruined.

That doesn’t mean the well is dry. This is where fantasy football lore is created. Win out, and as Michael Rapaport told us in the beginning of the season: destroy ’em.

There are four teams on bye: Carolina, Indianapolis, New York Jets, and San Francisco.

Stefon Diggs: Dude is back, and Adam Thielen is taking all the pressure off of him. It’s nice to see him healthy and doing what he does best. Roll him out at home against the Rams.

Emmanuel Sanders: The best play of Brock Osweiler’s career came in the form of him throwing a ball out of bounds and drilling a coach on the sidelines, but he’s also keeping Sanders and Demaryius Thomas relevant with volume. In his second game back from an ankle sprain, Sanders had 11 targets against the Patriots, and could have targets in the 8-10 range. The Bengals can be thrown on.

Emmanuel Sanders: “You just hit that guy” Brock Osweiler: “He shouldn’t been standing there” pic.twitter.com/sSlCMHD5kF — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 13, 2017

Marqise Lee: We’ve mentioned him a few times in the waiver wire column, now he’s finally paying off after seeing 23 targets in the last two weeks. (Two weeks! Hey!) He’s playing Cleveland, who is willing to offer anyone fantasy points, even the receivers of Blake Bortles. Exciting stuff.

Davante Adams: Rogers is gone, Jordy Nelson is moving into irrelevance, and somehow, a Packer receiver is still relevant. That distinction belongs to Adams, who has seen 18 targets in the two weeks Brett Hundley has been QB. With that kind of volume, he’s going to get you something, but Baltimore is a top-3 passing defense, allowing just under 185 yards per game. If this new duo can get it done against Baltimore, then we’re good probably for the rest of the season. But for now, don’t risk it if you have another option. The Packers are at home, so if you play Adams, there’s still potential.

Robert Woods: He’s had two amazing games in a row, showed that Jared Goff is a legit QB and the Rams are a threat to everything the NFC West holds dear. Sit him this week against a Minnesota defense that doesn’t give up the big play — something Woods has relied on to enter the upper echelon of late-season studs.

You’re simply not going to see this every week, not after two career games from Goff. The Rams are good, but they have to come back down to earth (again) sometime, and that’ll probably be in Minnesota.

Kelvin Benjamin: I want to believe the six targets he got in his first real action with the Bills are a sign of what’s to come, but the fact is, unless he’s going to speed down the field like a healthy, 2016-era Sammy Watkins, I’m not sure what Benjamin is going to do that Charles Clay won’t eat into when he gets back to full health. I’m very concerned about the whole situation as someone who loves TyGod Taylor and appreciates Benjamin.

Kelvin Benjamin watching this game like pic.twitter.com/ZWpVWhUqWc — PantherFansComments (@CARfancomments) November 14, 2017