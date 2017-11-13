The Best Waiver Wire Picks To Scoop Up For Week 11 Of Fantasy Football

Getty Image

The fantasy football playoffs are just a month away, and now is the time when fantasy heroes are made. We’ve seen it so many times before — a late-season pickup that surges through the final stretch of games and delivers you a trophy or the ability to mock your league-mates. It’s a beautiful thing, and there are some breakouts waiting to happen in this thin, but crucial week of waiver wire pickups.

GB RB Jamaal Williams: Aaron Jones was carted off and Ty Montgomery re-injured his ribs, so in their place, Williams carried the Green Bay load with 20 carries for 67 yards. As the Packers offense continues to get by without Aaron Rodgers, their running game will get a ton of work. Get Williams.

J Williams kicking ass thru 3 players pic.twitter.com/U1whONBtgw — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 13, 2017

WAS RB Samaje Perine: Rob Kelley looks like he’s going to be out as Washington’s between-the-tackles runner for a while, so now you get Perine, a living, breathing, starting running back with a low, low floor who could be a decent replacement while your team heals up/gets through the byes when he takes on New Orleans in Week 11. He’s not a sexy pick.

Lowest yards per carry average, minimum 50 rushing attempts:

2.86 Christian McCaffrey

2.89 Jonathan Stewart

2.90 Joe Mixon

3.07 Semaje Perine

3.17 Rob Kelley — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 7, 2017

NE RB Rex Burkhead: With Chris Hogan out, Burkhead caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown, and also saw 10 carries to touch leader Dion Lewis’ 14 carries. Burkhead was involved when everyone was healthy and Mike Gillislee was getting the Dion Lewis touches, so it seems like Burkhead will remain a consistent presence in both the passing and rushing game for now, until he fumbles or Bill Belichick decides he hates your fantasy team. There’s a reason why the Patriots paid him this offseason:

Rex Burkhead is the most successful RB in the NFL this year after ranking 2nd best last year (success rate on rushes+receptions). [Look at all the NE RBs at the top of the rankings] pic.twitter.com/piRVYkErlV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 13, 2017