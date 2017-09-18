Fantasy Football Heartbreak: Tracking The Worst Moments From Week 2

Last week saw near-unanimous number one pick David Johnson go down with a wrist injury for what could be the length of the season. He was joined on the injury report by Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson and Ravens pass-catching running back Danny Woodhead. This week, fantasy managers suffered through a plethora of injuries to their Patriots players such as Chris Hogan, Rex Burkhead, and of course, Gronk. He has a hurt groin.

Oh yeah, Jordy Nelson left after one series and Aaron Rodgers looked lost for most of the game. It was once again, the type of week that makes you question why people play fantasy football instead of something far more simple, like Finger Roulette. (Do not play Finger Roulette. It’s late. You’re tired. You’ll miss.)

