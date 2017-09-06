The Best Waiver Wire Picks To Scoop Up For Week 1 Of Fantasy Football

Getty Image

Unless you pulled off the perfect draft, you probably have a Mr. Irrelevant out there on your squad waiting to be cut. And while Week 1 of the fantasy football season typically exemplifies confidence that your squad will go 13-0 en route to a fantasy title, the reality is that you probably could’ve made some moves to solidify your 9-4 season that will end firmly with a third place bronze chocolate coin.

So it’s time to work the waiver wire, early and often. Week 1 has no shortage of talent that you should at the very least tuck away in case they happen to do something brilliant in a few weeks and usurp the starter that isn’t delivering you any points.

PHI RB Wendall Smallwood: At some point, Darren Sproles will finally stop playing, and the Eagles coaches will realize that LeGarrette Blount will likely only be usable for them in the red zone, which will put Smallwood between the 20s and the main guy in the Eagles backfield. Smallwood will require patience (and/or a deep bench), but he could pay off.

@WSmallwood28 with a great 10-yard run. He finished the game with 7 carries for 28 yards. 3 of his 4 carries went for 6+ yards. #WVU #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ektUvO3hK2 — Dan Thomas (@Dan_Thomas28) August 29, 2017

LAR WR Cooper Kupp: Remember when the Rams had Danny Amendola and he was the next coming of Wes Welker? Cooper Kupp could be the next coming of the Amendola that was the next coming of Wes Welker. The guy runs crisp routes, has good hands, and Goff trusts him in this newfangled offense. The best part? Sammy Watkins and Todd Gurley keep the pressure off him, which means he could be looking at a solid 7+ targets a game. Pick him up in your PPR leagues and enjoy.

.@RamsNFL rookie WR @CooperKupp is off to a good start; and it starts with good play design pic.twitter.com/s5fDrZDyeA — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 21, 2017