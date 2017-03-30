Conor McGregor Is The Definition Of A Champion

Chael Sonnen Thinks Boxing Would Die If Conor McGregor Lasts One Round With Floyd Mayweather

03.30.17

Getty Image

We’re currently nearly at the end of phase one of the possible Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather boxing superfight, which has consisted of debating whether or not it’ll happen, and if so, how. Once the contract is signed and a date is revealed, we’ll move on to phase two: discussing just how ridiculous it is that the world’s best boxer is taking on an MMA fighter without a single pro boxing match under his belt. The very best in boxing could barely touch Mayweather over a period of decades. How exactly can anyone seriously expect Conor McGregor to win?

But Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen has an interesting take on the fight and how McGregor and MMA could win in the long run even if he loses to Floyd. FightHubTV caught up with Sonnen at this week’s Bellator: NYC press conference where he was promoting his fight with Wanderlei Silva set for June 15th at Madison Square Garden.

