Floyd Mayweather’s Girlfriend Says Conor McGregor Fans Threw A Brick Through Her Window

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
07.23.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Things seem to be getting ugly as we inch ever closer to the showdown between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. According to reports from U.K. publication The Sun, Floyd Mayweather’s girlfriend Abi Clarke has been harassed by a feral band of McGregor fans who threw a brick through her Essex home window with a note attached reading: “F*ck the Mayweathers.”

Supposedly, Clarke and Mayweather have been dating in secret for months, with the news they were an item only coming out last week. Within days, she was being called out on the street with McGregor fans spewing things like: “You plastic slag… You’re loose. Mayweather’s gonna die.”

According to the reports, Clarke’s neighbors thought she was under attack and rushed to her aid, finding the men behind the incident, who quickly fled the scene. The Sun stated that these continued instances of harassment have led to panic attacks for Clarke. An unnamed neighbor said: “It had all come out of nowhere and she didn’t know what to make of it. She was sobbing and shaking. People have been shouting at her. She’s also had nasty messages on Instagram.”

Neither Mayweather nor McGregor has addressed this incident, but McGregor at the very least, should.

A picture of the broken window can be seen on The Sun.

