Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will fight in a 12-round boxing match on August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime PPV. That is a real thing that is actually happening.

After months of teasing a fight and back-and-forth between the retired boxing star and the UFC’s hottest commodity, they actually managed to get a deal done and the date is rapidly approaching. The announcement caused quite a stir on social media, as fight fans got excited about the reality of the super fight between the two biggest stars in combat sports.

While the casual fight fan was excited, there are those that aren’t happy about the matchup, mostly on the boxing side who claim it’s bad for the sport. There are those decrying it as a publicity stunt and a money grab, and they aren’t wrong. It’s absolutely about the money, as has everything Floyd Mayweather has done for the better part of a decade now, but that doesn’t mean it has to be detrimental to the sport of boxing.

After making the official announcement with all of the fight details like weight (154 pounds), glove size (10 ounces), and more on ESPN, Dana White stuck around to discuss the fight with professional talker Stephen A. Smith. Smith is a boxing fanatic and noted the stance of some in the boxing world, namely Oscar De La Hoya, who has railed against the Mayweather-McGregor matchup publicly for weeks. White and Smith both came to a general agreement that, while some in the boxing community might not like it, the fight is what fans want and that should be the goal of combat sports in general.