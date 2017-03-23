Getty Image

While no contract has been signed yet, it seems like both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are ramping up preparations for a boxing superfight rumored to go down in either June or September. September is the date McGregor has said he’s aiming for, while Mayweather has publicly pushed to have the fight go down in June. With a date that close, it’s no surprise that he’s already assembling sparring partners for a camp, and one of those happens to be a UFC fighter.

The UK Mirror reports that UFC lightweight Kevin Lee will join Mayweather and help the boxer prepare for all the strange mixed martial arts stuff McGregor may bring into a fight. Lee is 8-2 in the Octagon and known as a tough competitor.

“I expect Conor to come out and try to sling Floyd around a little bit in the clinch, try to wear him down,” Lee told The Mirror. “If things get too hectic about that seventh, eighth round, he might start, I don’t know, he might start to rough him up with some elbows. I’m pretty sure Floyd’s going to have us prepare him for that — being able to throw him around, and maybe even kick him a little bit. You never know.”

As for whether Lee had any answers on when we can expect the fight to get locked in, he was less than sure.

“Training camp is starting soon, I assume they’ll want him to get in shape first before we start sparring,” he said. “Right now I think they’re dealing with the logistics of the fight before starting training camp.”

And while Lee is obviously on Team Mayweather, he isn’t discounting McGregor’s chances against the pound for pound boxing great.

“Floyd isn’t going to knock out Conor,” he said. “Conor’s a much bigger man.”

